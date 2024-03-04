Mai Bhi Chowkidaar, Modi Ka Parivar: How PM Modi Turned Opposition’s Jibes Into Election Campaigns

Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the nation gears up for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, whose dates are expected to be announced any time soon, a new fervour has gripped the country, with BJP leaders and supporters adding ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ in their social media profiles. This comes after Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav questioned the prime minister about his family.

Responding to the same a day after, the Prime Minister claimed that the entire nation is his family. Following this, senior leaders of the BJP as well as the supporters were seen rallying around the PM's call. However, this is not the first time that the prime minister has turned a jibe into an election slogan.

Lalu Yadav Questions PM Modi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav had made a personal attack on PM Modi while addressing the Jan Vishwas Rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Sunday. In a move to defend dynasty politics, Lalu Yadav questioned PM Modi why he doesn't have a family.

“What is this Modi? This Narendra Modi is attacking 'parivaarvaad' these days. First, you should tell why you do not have any children or family. For the people with more children, he (PM Modi) says that it is dynasty politics. You don't have a family," said Lalu Yadav at the Patna rally.

Mera Bharat, Mera Parivar: PM Responds to Lalu's Jibe

Addressing a rally at Telangana’s Adilabad, the prime minister said that the entire nation is his family. “Mera Bharat, Mera Parivar,” said PM Modi at the rally. In response, the audience listening to PM’s rally chanted- ‘Mai hun Modi ka Parivaar’ ( I am Modi’s family).

Hitting back at the opposition parties, Modi reiterated that his commitment was to the people of the country and that he had left home at a young age with the dream of serving the people.

"140 crore people of this country are my family. Mera Bharat mera parivaar hai(my India is my family). My life is like an open book. People of the country know about it.When I left home in my childhood, I left with a dream that I will live for the countrymen," said the Prime Minister.

Supporters Rally Behind PM Modi

As the supporters rallied behind the prime minister’s call, the senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda and cabinet ministers, on Monday, added 'Modi Ka Parivar' in their social media profile after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the whole country is his family.

A Look Back at ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ Campaign

As the BJP leaders changed their names of profiles, it seems to be turning into a new slogan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The new slogan is reminiscent of the 2019 "Main bhi Chowkidar Hoon" campaign which was prompted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark "Chowkidar chor hai".

As the BJP rose to power, the prime minister constantly used the ‘chowkidar’ term emphasising on his commitment towards the nation. As the Congress party launched a personal attack on PM Modi over the same, the BJP leaders had then prefixed their names on social media platforms with ‘Chowkidaar’ after the Prime Minister changed his name on X profile from ‘Narendra Modi’ to ‘Chowkidaar Narendra Modi’.

The hashtag ‘#MaiBhiChowkidaar’ turned into the BJP’s new mantra to counter the Opposition after the PM officially launched the ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign. “Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar,” said PM Modi while launching the campaign.

