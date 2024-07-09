sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:45 IST, July 9th 2024

MLA Mohan Lal Badoli Appointed As BJP's New Haryana President

Mohan Lal Badoli has replaced Chief Minister Nayab Saini, who continued to hold the charge following his elevation as head of the state government.

Reported by: Digital Desk
On being appointed as the State President, Mohan Lal Badoli reached the Chief Minister's residence and expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister Shri Nayab Saini.
On being appointed as the State President, Mohan Lal Badoli reached the Chief Minister Shri Nayab Saini's residence and expressed his gratitude. | Image: X @MohanLal_Badoli
22:45 IST, July 9th 2024