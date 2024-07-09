Published 22:45 IST, July 9th 2024
MLA Mohan Lal Badoli Appointed As BJP's New Haryana President
Mohan Lal Badoli has replaced Chief Minister Nayab Saini, who continued to hold the charge following his elevation as head of the state government.
Reported by: Digital Desk
On being appointed as the State President, Mohan Lal Badoli reached the Chief Minister Shri Nayab Saini's residence and expressed his gratitude. | Image: X @MohanLal_Badoli
