'Need Some Security Now Or Else...': Navjot Kaur Sidhu Accuses CM Mann-Led Govt Of Shielding Land, Liquor Mafia

New Delhi: Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who has been recently suspended by Congress, has raised serious allegations against the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, seeking security and accusing the administration of shielding the liquor and mining mafia.

In a post on X, Sidhu warned that any threat to his safety would be the Chief Minister's responsibility and questioned the lack of response to issues he had earlier raised with the Punjab Governor.

In his post, Sidhu shared a detailed letter addressed to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, alleging what he termed as the "biggest land scandal" in the state.

She claimed that large-scale illegal land holdings in the Shivalik belt, including protected forest areas, were being regularised by the present government. Sidhu alleged that land sharks had grabbed parcels ranging from one acre to 10,000 acres at throwaway prices and were now being given legal cover.

Sidhu recalled her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu's tenure as Local Bodies Minister, stating that he refused to sign files related to the issues and instead ordered an inquiry.

Expressing grave concern over Punjab's law-and-order situation, Sidhu said the state was witnessing rising crime, misuse of weapons and public fear, forcing people to consider migration.

