'Not A Rubber Stamp': Bengal Governor Fumes After Being Denied Entry To Stadium After 'Messy' Messi Event

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose claimed that he was “denied” entry into the Salt Lake Stadium after chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata where angry fans invaded the pitch, ripped up chairs and threw water bottles after failing to catch a glimpse of their football idol Lionel Messi on Saturday.

Bose described this refusal as an affront to the constitutional position of the Governor and sought a reply from the authorities.

“I never write a report without seeing the spot. My report is half-ready. I want to see for myself what happened in ground zero,” he told reporters outside the stadium on Saturday evening.

“Is this the way West Bengal treats its Governor? The Governor is not a rubber stamp,” Bose fumed, describing the episode as a “ghastly irrelevance of a constitutional authority.”

Advertisement

The Governor added that he would revisit the stadium on Sunday and examine the issue in depth.

“It is not a personal affront. This is an affront to the constitutional position of the Governor. If truth can be hidden from the Governor, maybe this is only the tip of the iceberg. I will certainly explore it to the hilt and establish the truth,” he asserted.

Advertisement

The Governor informed that the police had already begun an investigation into the mismanagement of the event and that his report would reflect “the point of view of the people who are affected.”

Chaos unfolded at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday after spectators resorted to vandalism on failing to catch a glimpse of Messi, alleging gross mismanagement by the organisers and obstruction of view by VIPs.

Police have arrested the event's chief organiser, Satadru Datta. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announce the constitution of a high-level inquiry committee to probe the incident.

Governor Bose had earlier dubbed the incident that unfolded at the Salt Lake Stadium a “dark day for the sports-loving people of Kolkata.” He had directed the state government to arrest the event organiser, holding them responsible for the chaos. He also blamed the city police for failing the government, the people, and the Chief Minister.

According to a Lok Bhavan official, the Governor was disturbed to learn that the Chief Minister, who was scheduled to attend the event, had to turn back mid-way owing to the disorder.

Bose had demanded an immediate inquiry into the incident, refunds for those who purchased tickets to attend the event, compensation for damage to the stadium and public property, and called for suspension of police officials who failed to take preventive measures. The Governor also suggested framing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for such large events. He also directed that the organiser of the event should be booked under attempt-to-murder charges.