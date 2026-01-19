'Not His Statement, But...': Digvijaya Singh On Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya's Controversial 'Rape' Remarks

New Delhi: After Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya's comments apparently justifying rape stirred up a political whirlwind in Madhya Pradesh, the party's veteran leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has gone ahead to defend him saying that these are not his claims but that of a renowned Professor of Philosophy in Patna University.

“He (Phool Singh Baraiya) had said very clearly that all these are stated in a book written by Philosophy Head of Department in Patna University, Jha, who is a Brahmin. This is not his statement,” Singh said.

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP further said that one should charge Jha, and not Baraiya, because the later had just pointed out his remarks in the video.

"If you want to act, you can act against him (Jha). You are not acting on him (Jha). The book is published by Rajkamal Prakashan. You can act on them. This is not my opinion. I am against this," he said.

What Phool Singh Baraiya Said

In a recent bizzare and vile remark, Baraiya had said that incidents like rape happen because the mind gets 'distracted' seeing a ‘beautiful’ girl.

"If you see a beautiful girl, your mind can get distracted, and incidents like rape can occur," the Congress MLA from Bhander had said while speaking to a private news portal.

Further, the MLA even targeted religious texts, in his conversations mentioned, "It is written in sacred texts that if someone cannot go on a pilgrimage, they can attain the same merit by having sexual intercourse with women from the Scheduled Castes (SC)."

"Those who cannot go on pilgrimages follow the scriptures, stay at home, and in the darkness of night, they catch hold of a girl from the Scheduled Castes and then have intercourse with her," he went on.

Here's How BJP Shot Back

The unsettling remarks from the Congress MLA gave the BJP leadership an opportune moment to hit back. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Congress party has now mastered in the art of insulting Hindus and women.

Poonawalla even shared a post on X saying such “despicable comments” have been sanctioned by the top leaders in the Congress. He had even posted a picture on X, in which Baraiya is seen with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with other top Congress leaders.