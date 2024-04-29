Advertisement

Bengaluru: Amid the obscene video controversy involving Prajwal Revanna, sitting MP and NDA candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat, a letter written by BJP’s Devaraje Gowda to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December last year has surfaced wherein he informed him about Revanna indulging in sexual activities with women and recording them.

Devaraje Gowda, who was the party's Holenarsipura candidate in the 2023 Assembly elections, also alleged that a pen drive containing these videos had also reached the Congress party.

Advertisement

'Prajwal Revanna So Called Womanizer is Psycho'

In his letter dated December 8, 2023, Gowda wrote, “HD Revanna and his family have indulged themselves in such way, illegal activities such as kidnapping, rape etc and other inhuman activities. The present MP Sri Prajwal Revanna so called a womanizer is a psycho in his nature and during his illegal activities with woman he himself has recorded many number of videos which include sexual and physical activities and these videos have reached the Congress party through a pen drive device and the same has reached me as well.”

Advertisement

He had also claimed that the Congress would use this issue as a trump card during the elections which would dampen the party prospects.

“Dear sir, I am very sure and confident that in the forthcoming elections 2024, the congress party will certainly make use of these videos as a trump card in the election and we cannot imagine the damage and impact,” he further wrote.

He also expressed apprehensions over the coalition between JDS and BJP for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Advertisement

Prajwal Likely to Be Suspended From Party

Amid the boiling controversy, there is a discussion going on with the JDS party to suspend him as MLA s are mounting pressure on party high command. The party core committee is expected to meet in Hubballi on Tuesday to reach a decision.

Advertisement

Embarrassed: JDS MLA Demands Prajwal's Expulsion

Earlier on Sunday, JDS MLA Sharanagouda Kandkur wrote to party supremo and former PM HD Deve Gowda demanding Prajwal’s expulsion as the case had caused embarrassment to the party.

Advertisement

"In the past few days, videos showing sexual acts are being circulated statewide, which has caused a huge embarrassment for the party. It looks like it is Prajwal Revanna as he was seen there in some parts of the video. At the outset, it looks like he is the accused. Hence, I request you to immediately expel him from the party," Kandkur added.

Currently, Prajwal Revanna is said to be in Frankfurt. In the wake of the controversy, the Congress-led government in the state has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Prajwal Revanna has termed the videos morphed and said that it was an attempt to “malign his image and poison the minds of voters.”

