'Over 28 BLOs Have Died Due To SIR': Kharge Demands Urgent Debate In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday pressed the Central government to allow an urgent discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, citing concerns over the lives and safety of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the country.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “Today, the purpose of the notice given under Rule 267 should be stated in the House. This has been the tradition. But suddenly, it has happened that for the members who give notices, neither their name is read out nor the subject of the notice is read out.”

Kharge urged an immediate discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the SIR process, claiming that over 28 BLOs have lost their lives due to excessive work pressure.

"Our appeal is that there should be an immediate discussion on SIR. This is a very serious issue, because the lives of BLOs are at stake in the country. Discussion on SIR is in the interest of the country, citizens, and democracy. We are all ready to discuss this issue with the government. These are urgent matters; more than 28 people have died due to the SIR work pressure," Kharge asserted.

He added that the discussion was "in the interest of the country, citizens, and democracy" and that the Opposition was willing to cooperate if the Chair permitted the debate.

"I want the discussion to take place now, only in the interest of Democracy, citizens and our country. I request that you allow the discussion. We will cooperate with you if you allow," Kharge added on X.

The second phase of the SIR covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, following the completion of the first phase in Bihar. The final voter list will be published on February 14, 2026.

Meanwhile, when the Lok Sabha reconvened at noon on Tuesday, proceedings were adjourned just nine minutes later till 2 PM amid continued Opposition demands for a debate on SIR.