Unlikely Alliances in Maharashtra Continue: Shiv Sena Factions Tie Up In Solapur Zilla Parishad Elections

Solapur: Maharashtra's already complex political landscape got murkier than usual on Saturday as the two split factions of the Shiv Sena have decided to come together for the Zilla Parishad (District Council) elections in Solapur district’s Barshi taluka. This development comes after both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have also decided to tie up against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Solapur.

The alliance between the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) has sparked intense discussion among political observers in Solapur. The elections from Solapur will witness a direct face-off between Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Dilip Sopal and former BJP MLA Rajendra Raut.

The elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra is slated to be held on February 5. The counting of votes is scheduled for February 7.

The tie-up between the two rival factions of the Shiv Sena comes in the backdrop of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut taking a firm stance against any alliance with the Shinde Sena, at the state-level.

Raj Thackeray Backs Shinde Sena In Kalyan-Dombivli

The unlikely alliance between the two Sena factions at the local level also comes after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray decided to back the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), despite Thackeray tying up with the Uddhav Sena for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

NCP Merger Buzz

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that NCP chief Ajit Pawar would ultimately be forced to leave the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

“Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar seem to be coming together. Candidates from both are fighting under the same election symbol. Sharad Pawar will join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with Ajit Pawar. Sharad Pawar is with us. Action will be taken against Ajit Pawar. He will have to leave the government, you can’t have the feet in two boats," Raut said speaking to reporters in Mumbai. His comments come amid reports of a reunion between the two NCP factions after the Pawar uncle-nephew combine posed a united front in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad local body polls.