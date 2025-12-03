'Where Do These Discussions Come From?' JMM's Manoj Pandey Rubbishes Alliance Talks With BJP

Ranchi: As strong speculations of an imminent political re-allignment takes shape in Jharkhand, Manoj Pandey, spokesperson of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) rubbishes all claims saying that there is no possibility of rupture in the ruling JMM-Congress alliance asserting that the state government will complete its term.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Manoj Pandey said, “Where do these discussions come from? Why do they arise? Give me a reason why the alliance will break and why we will join another party. There's no possibility. The government will complete its term. The coalition has received the mandate. We respect that.”

Amid reports of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana Soren, holding discussions with senior BJP leaders in Delhi, Pandey described speculations of a JMM-BJP coalitions as “baseless rumours.”

"He (CM Hemant Soren) is in Delhi. There are many reasons to go to Delhi, from personal to other reasons. These are baseless rumours. Our leader, Hemant Soren, will review everything. He will make the appropriate decision at the appropriate time," Pandey said.

Speaking to ANI, Jharkhand Minister and Congress MLA Dipika Pandey Singh said that the Chief Minister has never bowed down before "BJP's conspiracies".

"I think these (speculations) should be put to rest. This is not good for democracy. Mahagathbandhan received a very strong and one-sided mandate in the state. Attempts are being made to spread such rumours here, I think this is really wrong. Attempts to weaken the alliance are being made by the BJP but they won't succeed. Our CM has never bowed down before BJP's conspiracies. A man who can go to jail in the interest of the state and the sentiments of the people of the state will never get involved in the conspiracies of the BJP. Our Govt is going strong and it will continue," Singh concluded.

What gave rise to the rumours of a political re-alignment in Jharkhand?

The speculation of a shift in the political landscape gained steam after Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Governor's trip to the national capital came just after reports about talks between the Sorens and senior BJP leaders. Meetings between a Governor and the Union Home Minister are usually seen as signals of major constitutional or governmental transition in the state's political landscape.

The reports of possible tie-up between the JMM and the BJP comes after the recent electoral failures of the INDIA bloc in the assembly elections in the last few months as well as the legal challenges faced by JMM Chief Hemant Soren who is also a prominent tribal leader.

A political alliance with the BJP, the JMM's traditional rival, might suggest a significant shift by the JMM leadership and mark a U-turn in Jharkhand politics and could destabilise the current government.