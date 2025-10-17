Forces First Conclave 2025: Stage Set For India’s Most High-Profile And Impactful Military Conclave

Forces First Conclave 2025: The stage is set for India’s Most High-Profile and Impactful Military Conclave, on India’s Biggest Network, Republic World. The flagship event themed ‘Living in the Era of Global Conflicts’ will be held on 18th October 2025, from 9 AM till 5 PM at Ashoka Hall, Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment, New Delhi. The forum promises to bring all the strong military personalities together on a stage to share their experiences and stories.

From the Army Chief and Deputy Chief of Army Staff to leading GOCs, top bureaucrats, and the architects of India’s strategic think tank ecosystem, we will witness the nation’s defence leadership unite under one roof. At India’s most prominent event, guests and dignitaries will be asked pertinent questions on matters directly impacting the common people. By bringing together thought leaders from various fields, this conclave is set to foster a spirit of collaboration and collective responsibility.

Live Streaming

The event will be live-streamed on Republic World’s TV channel. So, tune in to the Republic World channel at 9.30 AM for a live broadcast of the event, available on both TV and mobile devices. The summit will also be live-streamed across all our social media platforms.

Who To Expect?

The event will commence with the welcome remarks of Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, setting the tone for a day of high-powered discussions, strategic insights, and unparalleled perspectives from India’s top military minds. A host of esteemed Military Personalities have confirmed their participation, including:

Keynote Address:

Gen Upendra Dwivedi (PVSM, AVSM), Chief of the Army Staff, delivers the keynote, outlining India’s evolving defence priorities. Thought Leadership Session:

Baba N. Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge Ltd., shares insights on India’s indigenous defence manufacturing power. Special Address – ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’:

Smt. Dipti Mohil Chawla, Additional Secretary, Department of Defence, speaks on India’s defence self-reliance journey. Republic Special Panel – Learning from Global Conflicts:

Lt Gen Devendra Sharma (PVSM, AVSM, SM), GOC-in-C, ARTRAC, analyses India’s strategic place in a rapidly changing world order. Panel: Lessons from the Land & Air Domains Gen Manoj Pande (PVSM, AVSM, VSM) (Retd) decodes lessons from modern land domain conflicts. Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria (PVSM, AVSM, VM) (Retd) reflects on learnings from active theatres — Eastern Europe to West Asia. Special Address – Maritime Front:

Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod (AVSM, YSM), DG Naval Operations, on safeguarding national and regional maritime interests in complex environments. Republic Panel – Multi-Domain Warfare:

Lt Gen Ajay Chandpuria (AVSM, VSM), GOC 11 Corps, explores “Multi-Domain Operations: The New Way of Warfighting.” Cyber & Space Frontlines: Lt Gen M.U. Nair (PVSM, AVSM, SM) (Retd) on “Cyber Warfare: The Invisible Frontline.” Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt (PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM) (Retd) on “Space Warfare: The Strategic High Ground.” Special Focus – India vs Pakistan:

Maj Gen G.D. Bakshi (SM, VSM) (Retd) outlines “Contours of a Likely Future Conflict Between India and Pakistan.” Neighbourhood Watch:

Lt Gen Abhijit S. Pendharkar (AVSM, YSM), GOC 3 Corps, on “Border Management to Battlespace Readiness.” Theatre Command & Regional Strategy: Lt Gen Raj Shukla (PVSM, YSM, SM) (Retd) on “Theaterisation: Managing Future Warfare.” Amb. & Prof. Veena Sikri on “Neighbourhood Dynamics.” Amb. Meera Shankar on “Strategic Partnerships in the Extended Region.” Fireside Chats: Brig Sushil Tanwar (VSM) on “Counterintelligence and the Role of Human Intelligence.” Air Marshal Diptendu Choudhury (PVSM, AVSM, VM, VSM) (Retd) on “Air Space Control: Managing the Challenges.” Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (PVSM, AVSM) (Retd), DG CLAWS, on “Grey Zone Warfare & Disinformation.” Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D'Cunha (SM), DG & Colonel Commandant, Army Air Defence, on “Air Littoral: Managing the Challenges.” Operation Sindoor Retold:

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai (SYSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM), DCOAS (Strat), delivers a Republic Special Address on “Major Lessons from Operation Sindoor.” Concluding Remarks:

Maj Gen R.P.S. Bhadauria (VSM) (Retd), ADG CLAWS, closes the event with key takeaways on India’s military transformation.

About ‘Forces First Conclave’

The ‘Forces First Conclave’ stands as a tribute to India’s bravehearts, the commanders, chiefs, and strategic minds who have defended the nation’s sovereignty from the frontlines. For the first time since Operation Sindoor, the conclave brings together the country’s highest-ranking military leaders and decorated officers who’ve shaped India’s defence doctrine, led from the borders, and defined the spirit of nation-first soldiering. A platform of strategy, strength, and service , the Forces First Conclave honours those who’ve turned challenges into victories and continue to safeguard the Republic.



