India's Fertility Rate: Why Urban Indian Women do not Want to Conceive?

Shamika Ravi at at the India Economic Summit 2025 said India is entering a critical demographic phase, as urban fertility continues to decline and more women delay or opt out of motherhood | Image: Republic

New Delhi: India is entering a critical demographic phase, as urban fertility continues to decline and more women delay or opt out of motherhood, economist and Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council member Shamika Ravi said at the India Economic Summit 2025.

Calling the trend a matter of growing concern, Ravi said the decline in fertility is not just a health or social trend, but a major economic signal that policymakers must address.

Ravi noted that while India has historically been perceived as a young nation with a growing population, recent data shows clear shifts especially in cities. According to her, the decline is linked to changing aspirations, rising costs, and a lack of support systems that enable women to balance both work and family life.

Economic Pressures and Changing Life Priorities

Ravi noted that the rising cost of living in major cities, alongside demanding careers and limited family support structures, has altered family planning choices. Urban women, she said, increasingly view motherhood as a trade-off against personal independence and professional growth.

Advertisement

Ravi emphasised that family-friendly policies will now play a key role in economic stability and growth. She said India must make it easier for women to pursue careers without having to give up motherhood.

Family-friendly policy

Ravi highlighted the need for structural changes, including better support systems for childcare, flexible work models and greater recognition of unpaid care work within households. “Family-friendly policy is critical for growth,” she said during the session.

Advertisement

She also pointed out that falling fertility ties directly into labour force projections and future demographic balance, cautioning that India could lose its demographic advantage if current trends continue.

According to Ravi, urban India still lacks reliable childcare ecosystems, flexible work policies, and shared parenting norms - factors that discourage younger women from starting families. “Maternity benefits exist, but parental support, workplace flexibility and affordable caregiving infrastructure are missing”, she said. “Women cannot carry the burden of motherhood alone”. Ravi said the challenge is not limited to numbers, but to societal attitudes - especially toward caregiving roles.

A Demographic Warning

Ravi cautioned that if India does not address this trend, it may lose its demographic advantage-one of the pillars of its economic growth projections. “India cannot assume its large population will remain an asset,” she said. “If urban fertility continues to fall, workforce shortages and ageing dependency will become real challenges”.

She noted that restoring dignity and respect for homemakers will be essential to strengthen the family ecosystem and support long-term demographic goals.

During the session, Ravi reiterated that India must recognise the changing mindset in urban households and respond with long-term policy interventions rather than temporary incentives. She said the trend reflects broader economic and social transitions - and must be addressed now rather than after the workforce begins shrinking.