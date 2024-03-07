Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at the Republic Summit 2024, "PM Modi to Remain India’s Prime Minister For Next Decade." | Image: Republic

Republic Summit 2024: Speaking at the Republic Summit 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah firmly asserted that PM Narendra Modi will not only lead the country for the next five years as the prime minister, but he will remain India’s prime minister for the next decade. Talking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Shah stated, “PM Modi is here to stay for the next 10 years.”

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, strategic approaches and his dedication to the nation, Union Home Minister Shah said that the prime minister has established the politics of performance in the country.

He further added that PM Modi is making all efforts and trying his best to ensure that India transforms into a developed nation by 2047.