Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 7th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

PM Narendra Modi to Remain India’s Prime Minister For Next Decade, Asserts Home Minister Amit Shah

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah firmly asserted that PM Narendra Modi will remain India’s prime minister for the next decade

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
amit shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at the Republic Summit 2024, "PM Modi to Remain India’s Prime Minister For Next Decade." | Image:Republic
Republic Summit 2024: Speaking at the Republic Summit 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah firmly asserted that PM Narendra Modi will not only lead the country for the next five years as the prime minister, but he will remain India’s prime minister for the next decade. Talking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Shah stated, “PM Modi is here to stay for the next 10 years.”

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, strategic approaches and his dedication to the nation, Union Home Minister Shah said that the prime minister has established the politics of performance in the country. 

He further added that PM Modi is making all efforts and trying his best to ensure that India transforms into a developed nation by 2047. 

 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

