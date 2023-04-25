Our Aspirations Are To Be An Air And Space Force: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

At the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit 2023, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari asserted that the aspirations for the Indian Air Force (IAF) are to be an air and space force in the near future. Chaudhari, while addressing the Republic Summit 2023 on Tuesday on the theme - 'Time of Transformation', said that the aim is to transform from air force to air-space force.

Talking about the future of the Indian Air Force, the air chief marshal said: "We aim to transform from air force to air and space force, since space remains the ultimate high ground." He emphasised that new battles can't be fought with old weapons and old mindset.

Space remains the ultimate high ground, says IAF chief

Space remains the ultimate high ground and we need to build the pace in the space domain. We are able to capitalise on some developed technologies, and now the sky is ours. We must capitalise on technology to decipher an adversary mindset, said the IAF chief.

#AirChiefAtRepublicSummit | Aim to transform from Air Force to Air and Space Force - space remains the ultimate high ground: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at #RepublicSummit on future of Indian Air Forcehttps://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L@IAF_MCC #TimeOfTransformation pic.twitter.com/4bImFgKFzd — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari asserted that future wars will be very different "from what we witnessed in past". He said: "Tomorrow's wars can't be fought with yesterday's ways and mindset. Future wars will be hybrid in nature."

Explaining the importance of the joint planning and execution for the future, he said: "It is important to change the mindset with change in technology. Joint planning and execution are important in executing future battles."