Republic Summit 2023 Schedule: India's Biggest News Event Today And Tomorrow

Republic Media Network is set to host the much anticipated third edition of the ‘Republic Summit’ on the theme ‘TIME OF TRANSFORMATION’ at Taj Palace, New Delhi on April 25 and 26 2023. With our 'Nation First' agenda, we put the focus on India - our culture, rich tradition, ideas, governance, and people of India to project the country as the emerging superpower that it is. India is a tribute to its intricate history, embedded with the world’s richest diversity.

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, on April 19, made the announcement that Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at India's biggest news event.

Republic Summit Day 1 Schedule

Guest speakers

9:45 am- Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles

10.15 am - Dr jitendra Singh, MoS PMO

10:30 am- Admiral R. Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS)

11:00 am- Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel

11:30 am- Uday Kotak, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank

12:05 pm- Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairperson RSPG Group

12:30 pm- General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Chief of Army Staff

12:55 pm- Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corporation

1:25 pm- Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC, Chief of the Air Staff of India

1:50 pm- LUNCH

2:30 pm - N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief TDP & Former CM, Andhra Pradesh

3:00 pm - Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, Maharashtra

3:30 pm - Sudhanshu Mani, IRSME (Retd, General Manager/CF, Chennai); Independent consultant

3:50 pm - Myn Association Announcement

4:00 pm - Bhupendra Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Labour & Employment

4:20 pm- Padma Shri Rani Rampal, Former Captain, Indian Hockey Team

4:40 pm - Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs

4:50 pm- Suhel Seth, Managing partner, Counselage India & Brand Guru

Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and CEO, Fortis Healthcare

5:30 pm - 20 minute window

5:50 pm - Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh

6 pm - Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs

6:30 pm - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Humanitarian, Spiritual Leader and Ambassador of Peace

Republic Summit Day 2 Schedule

Guest speakers

9:30 am- Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & IT

10:30 am- Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa

11:00 am- Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports

11:30 am- Asaduddin Owaisi, President, AIMIM & MP, Lok Sabha

12:00 pm- Bjorn Lomborg, President- Copenhagen Consensus Centre & Author

12:30 pm- Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam

1:45 pm- LUNCH

2:30 pm- Anil Agarwal, Founder & Chairman, Vedanta Resources Limited

2:45 pm- Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs

3:15 pm- Smriti Irani, Women & Child Development Minister

3:45 pm- Mahesh Jethmalani, MP Rajya Sabha & Senior Advocate, Supreme Court

C. Aryama Sundaram, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court

4:15 pm- Akhilesh Yadav, President, Samajwadi Party

5:10 pm- Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, MP, Rajya Sabha, Indian National Congress

5:30 pm- S Gurumurthy, Editor Thuglak magazine & chairman, Vivekananda International Foundation, Delhi

6:00 pm- Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways

6:30 pm - Kiren Rijiju, Law Minister

8:00 pm- Shri Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister of India