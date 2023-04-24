Republic Summit 2023 Schedule: India's Biggest News Event Today And Tomorrow

Quick links:
The summit will take place at Taj Palace, New Delhi on the 25th and 26th of April 2023. (Image: Republic)
Republic Media Network is set to host the much anticipated third edition of the ‘Republic Summit’ on the theme ‘TIME OF TRANSFORMATION’ at Taj Palace, New Delhi on April 25 and 26 2023. With our 'Nation First' agenda, we put the focus on India - our culture, rich tradition, ideas, governance, and people of India to project the country as the emerging superpower that it is. India is a tribute to its intricate history, embedded with the world’s richest diversity.
Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, on April 19, made the announcement that Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at India's biggest news event.
Guest speakers
9:45 am- Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles
10.15 am - Dr jitendra Singh, MoS PMO
10:30 am- Admiral R. Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS)
11:00 am- Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel
11:30 am- Uday Kotak, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank
12:05 pm- Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairperson RSPG Group
12:30 pm- General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Chief of Army Staff
12:55 pm- Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corporation
1:25 pm- Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC, Chief of the Air Staff of India
1:50 pm- LUNCH
2:30 pm - N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief TDP & Former CM, Andhra Pradesh
3:00 pm - Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, Maharashtra
3:30 pm - Sudhanshu Mani, IRSME (Retd, General Manager/CF, Chennai); Independent consultant
3:50 pm - Myn Association Announcement
4:00 pm - Bhupendra Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Labour & Employment
4:20 pm- Padma Shri Rani Rampal, Former Captain, Indian Hockey Team
4:40 pm - Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs
4:50 pm- Suhel Seth, Managing partner, Counselage India & Brand Guru
Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and CEO, Fortis Healthcare
5:30 pm - 20 minute window
5:50 pm - Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
6 pm - Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs
6:30 pm - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Humanitarian, Spiritual Leader and Ambassador of Peace
9:30 am- Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & IT
10:30 am- Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa
11:00 am- Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports
11:30 am- Asaduddin Owaisi, President, AIMIM & MP, Lok Sabha
12:00 pm- Bjorn Lomborg, President- Copenhagen Consensus Centre & Author
12:30 pm- Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam
1:45 pm- LUNCH
2:30 pm- Anil Agarwal, Founder & Chairman, Vedanta Resources Limited
2:45 pm- Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs
3:15 pm- Smriti Irani, Women & Child Development Minister
3:45 pm- Mahesh Jethmalani, MP Rajya Sabha & Senior Advocate, Supreme Court
C. Aryama Sundaram, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court
4:15 pm- Akhilesh Yadav, President, Samajwadi Party
5:10 pm- Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, MP, Rajya Sabha, Indian National Congress
5:30 pm- S Gurumurthy, Editor Thuglak magazine & chairman, Vivekananda International Foundation, Delhi
6:00 pm- Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways
6:30 pm - Kiren Rijiju, Law Minister
8:00 pm- Shri Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister of India