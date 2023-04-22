Republic Summit: India All Set To Witness The Myriad Teachings Of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the biggest news event of the year, the Republic Summit 2023, which is being held today and tomorrow in New Delhi.

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will grace the occasion with his spearheading of an unprecedented movement for a stress-free life and nation. His myriad teachings during the golden period of the nation’s transformation will be witnessed.

Take a look at a glimpse of #RepublicSummit speakers! The most anticipated event will be graced by India's business visionaries and charismatic political personalities.

This year's biggest news event will be graced by India's business visionary, Uday Kotak, who will deliver a keynote at the Republic Summit 2023. Uday Kotak is the managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Digital tech visionary Sridhar Vembhu will also attend the Republic Summit. The list of speakers also includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy, who will also be attending the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit.

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.

Republic Summit 2023 will also be graced by humanitarian, spiritual leader, and ambassador of peace Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will also be taking part in the Republic Summit 2023. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and G20 Sherpa for India Amitabh Kant will also be gracing the dais. Piyush Goyal, who is the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, will also be the key speaker at the event. Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be at the Republic Summit, among other speakers.