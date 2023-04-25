Republic Summit | India Should Go Above Poverty Line By 2047: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu

"By 2047, everybody in India should be above middle class, this will be our pledge. We can achieve this if every poor family plans accordingly. I have come up with 4P Policy i.e. Public, Private, People, Partnership. You (Policymaking persons) mentor one or more families of every person who is above the middle class. Need to build a vision for the short term and long term. By 2047, India should go above the poverty line," said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu while speaking on 'technocracy for democracy' at the Republic Summit.

When asked if he personally believes that the policies brought in by the Modi government have essentially helped the country, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, "India is having two advantages, one is digital strength and demographic dividend, we also have technological maturity. Even Narendra Modi is giving policies to eradicate poverty."

#NaiduAtRepublicSummit | India has the advantage of demographic dividend; we also have technological maturity: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at #RepublicSummit on how tech can push our growth story



Watch LIVE - https://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L@ncbn | @JaiTDP | #TimeOfTransformation pic.twitter.com/pij1DXUkVF — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

'Hyderabad is proof of technological revolution': Chandrababu Naidu

"We must capitalise on our young population. Hyderabad is the proof of technological revolution. Telangana is getting the highest per capita income." said Chandrababu Naidu. He also asserted that collective efforts can make India number one.

#NaiduAtRepublicSummit | We must capitalise on our young population. Hyderabad is the proof of technological revolution. Telangana is getting the highest per capita income: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at #RepublicSummit



Watch LIVE - https://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L@ncbn | @JaiTDP |… pic.twitter.com/3itVVc0jEF — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

Chandrababu hails PM Modi's vision for the country

When asked whether he endorse the vision of PM Modi for the country, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said, “Yes, I entirely agree with Prime Minister and his vision and I will associate my state and my people to achieve that vision.” Adding further he said, "Wealth creation is important and at the same time, we have to eradicate poverty." He stated that PM Modi promoted India, adding that the world has recognised India's strength.