Republic Summit: Scindia On How Civil Aviation Is Not Only About Planes; Top Quotes

'For the last 2 years in COVID, our plans were sitting on the ground but still, India is the only country in the world where a single Airline has not shut shop,' said Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel, speaking at the third edition of the biggest news event of the year - Republic Summit 2023 in Delhi. He also took a jab at the opposition for driving with its eyes on the rearview mirror and said that he is not like that and focused on serving people and taking the aviation sector to heights unknown.

I am not like Congress which drives with its eyes on the rearview mirror. I am looking forward and upward. My job is to serve people and take the aviation industry to heights unknown. -Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel

#ScindiaAtRepublicSummit | I am not like Congress which drives with its eyes on the rearview mirror. I am looking forward and upward. My job is to serve people and take the aviation industry to heights unknown: Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel @JM_Scindia #LIVE at… pic.twitter.com/OeqaZoUz0Z — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. The list of speakers includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy.

The Republic's biggest event will also be graced by humanitarian, spiritual leader, and ambassador of peace Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will also be taking part in the Republic Summit 2023. Minister of Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be at the Republic Summit, among other speakers.

Top Quotes by Jyotiraditya Scindia spoken on Theme of 'Flying Sky High' at Republic Summit 2023:

Time is not too far in our journey, when India will again be a contributor to 25% of the world economy.

Union Minister Scindia spoke with confidence about the potential of India to again be a contributor to 25% of the world economy. He said the time is not far.

Shivaji Maharaj ensured that invaders would not come in to our seas.

Scindia also talked in brief about the glorious history of India and about Shivaji Maharaj. He told that 'Shivaji made sure that invaders would not come in to our seas.' He further added that earlier they spoke only about Akbar and forgot Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

PM Modi pushes us to implement 100 per cent saturation in the schemes.

Talking about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on the details and believes that the 'devil lies in details'. He further stated that along with going for implementing 100 per cent saturation in the schemes, the government is not going to bring any more schemes as 'we already have enough schemes.'

In the coming years, people will travel through Civil aviation more than 2nd class or 3rd Class AC.

Union Minister talked about the bright future of Indian Civil aviation. Though he agreed that the sector has gone through turbulent times. He said India is the only country in the world where not one airline has shut down. He also said that soon Indians will prefer airlines over trains. He pointed out that Civil Aviation is not only about planes, it is about the whole ecosystem.

'Udaan Yojana ' has transported 1.17 cr people in the country that was never imagined.

Talking about the progress and achievements of Indian Airways Scndia pointed out that 'UDaan Yojana' has transported 1.17 cr people in the country. He also said that the ministry is working on last-mile connectivity. Further, he stated that they are also working to resolve supply chain issues in aviation.

Countries across from US to Europe are conducting case studies of India's digitalisation.

Scindia also pointed out growing respect for India all over the world. He further said, 'We can create unicorns and paradigms in our country.'

First time in this country, the PM has big ambitious goals for all the sectors.

He praised the enthusiasm of the nation's PM. He said, 'Modi has shown that if you are passionate and dedicated enough and if you truly want to work for the development of the nation then nothing can stop you.'