Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry Anurag Thakur, while speaking during Republic Summit commented on the ongoing protest by the wrestlers. India's top wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and many other top wrestlers have been protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his removal and arrest.

Top wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, alleged that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president has been trying to use his political power and to break the "victims" by issuing threats and offering bribes.

Anurag Thakur speaks out on allegations of Sexual misconduct on WFI chief

'I sat with protesting wrestlers and formed an oversight committee. The committee did 14 meetings and submitted a detailed report. IOC will conduct fair elections of WFI within 45 days. The committee will select candidates for elections and see WFI's day-to-day work," Thakur said during the Republic Summit.

"Detailed enquiry on sexual misconduct complaints was done and Delhi police will take due step after preliminary enquiry and all the steps for fair investigation will be followed," Anurag Thakur concluded.

Wrestlers continue to protest against WFI chief

Vinesh Phogat claimed that the Delhi police have leaked the names of the victims to WFI chief Brij Bhushan, who is using Haryana Wrestling Association secretary general Rakesh and coach Mahavir Prasad Bishnoi to threaten the families of the women wrestlers, who have filed complaints against the WFI chief.

"If just an FIR is lodged, we will not go from here. He has to be put behind the bars. If he remains outside, we won't be safe. How will we train, if he is roaming free," Vinesh said.

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Delhi government and others on a plea by seven women wrestlers alleging non-registration of an FIR on their sexual harassment allegations against Birj Bhushan, saying these are "serious allegations" requiring its consideration.

