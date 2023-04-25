Uday Kotak Hails Arnab Goswami; Says Entrepreneur Arnab Is What I Like The Most

Uday Suresh Kotak, the executive vice chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, hailing Republic Media Network’s managing director and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in the 3rd Edition of the Republic Summit, said “The entrepreneur Arnab is what I like the most.”

“Let me start the conversation with a little bit of a story of my relationship with Arnab Goswami. I have known Arnab well before his starting the venture on the Republic TV network and even before his earlier roles. I always thought about him as a bright, Mumbai boy who is really gonna reach big heights. What is most interesting for me is not ‘Arnab the news man’ but ‘Arnab the Entrepreneur’ which is a very very difficult transition to make,” Uday Kotak stated.

“From being a newsman or an anchor and taking various interviews to building a business around news, media, television, and digital. I would like to congratulate my young Mumbai boy for making this big name,” further remarked the CEO, Kotak Mahindra.

Uday Kotak shares what's needed for the transformation of the Indian economy

The Indian billionaire banker, Kotak while sharing what's needed for the transformation of the Indian economy in the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023 further remarked, "For the transformation of the Indian economy, we have to grow and manage risk. Need the vision to manage risks in the financial sector. Strong capacity building is needed to strengthen the financial sector," Uday Kotak, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank said.