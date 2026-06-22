Republic Summit 2026: 'India Eyes Trade Pact With US Ahead Of July 24', Says Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
At the Republic Summit 2026, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said efforts to close any trade deal, including the India-US trade pact is done with while prioritising preferential access for India's exporters, industries, farm products, and seafood exports.
- Republic Summit
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Republic Summit 2026: While unveiling the logo of Republic Business at the Republic Summit 2026, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami, that India is keen on inking the India-US trade pact ahead of July 24, 2026.
This comes ahead of US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer’s arrival in India today for ministerial level discussions linked to the India-US trade deal.
Further, the Union Minister noted that his effort in closing any deal was made while prioritising preferential access for India's exporters, industries, farm products, and seafood exports in comparison to other countries in ASEAN region.
(This is a developing story)