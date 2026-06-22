Updated 22 June 2026 at 13:35 IST Republic Summit 2026: 'India Eyes Trade Pact With US Ahead Of July 24', Says Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal At the Republic Summit 2026, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said efforts to close any trade deal, including the India-US trade pact is done with while prioritising preferential access for India's exporters, industries, farm products, and seafood exports.