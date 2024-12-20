Published 08:02 IST, December 20th 2024
Sangam LIVE: India's Biggest Event On Sahitya, Sur Aur Shakti Set For Grand Opening
Stay connected with Republic for the latest updates on Sangam: Sahitya, Sur, aur Shakti, an event set to feature renowned celebrities on Friday, December 20, at Republic's headquarters in Noida, Sector 158.
Republic Bharat Sangam 2024: Republic Bharat is hosting Sangam - Sahitya, Sur, aur Shakti (Literature, Music, and Power) on Friday, December 20, at its headquarters in Noida Sector 158. The event will bring together figures from the world of music, literature, and culture on the Republic platform.
The aim of Republic Bharat Sangam is to promote India's cultural heritage among its people through literature, music, and power.
Celebrities to Join Republic Bharat Sangam
08:36 IST, December 20th 2024
List of Personalities Attending Sangam
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism
- Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP MP
- Smriti Irani , former Union Minister
- Manoj Tiwari, Bhojpuri actor and MP
- Anupam Kher, Actor
- Kartik Aaryan, Actor
- Annu Kapoor, Actor
- Raghubir Yadav, actor
- Yami Gautam, Actress
- Vikrant Messi, actor
- Akshara Singh, Bhojpuri actress
- Dr. Sonal Mansingh, Kathak dancer
- Swati Mishra, Singer
- Sachchidanand Joshi, writer
- Surendra Sharma, comedian
- Anamika Ambar Jain, poet
- Dastango Himanshu Bajpai, storyteller and litterateur
- pragya sharma dastango
- Bosco Martis, Choreographer
- Kanhaiya Mittal, Bhajan Singer
- Sanjukta Parashar, IPS
- Nasreen Shaikh, captain of the Indian women's Kho-Kho team
- Malini Awasthi, folk singer
- Prasoon Joshi, Lyricist
07:11 IST, December 20th 2024
Where to Watch here the live telecast of 'Sangam - Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti'
Watch here live from home The live telecast of 'Sangam - Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti' will be on Republic Bharat channel from 9:30 am on Friday. There will also be live streaming on all our social media platforms. Where users will keep getting every update related to it continuously. Apart from this, you will also be able to read on our website.
07:07 IST, December 20th 2024
Many distinguished personalities to attend the Republic Bharat Sangam
Many distinguished personalities are expected to attend the Republic Bharat Sangam. The guest list includes Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, actor Anupam Kher, singer Swati Mishra, poet Anamika Ambar Jain, Kathak dancer Dr. Sonal Mansingh, humorist Surendra Sharma, actor Raghubir Yadav, actor Annu Kapoor, and many more.
Updated 08:36 IST, December 20th 2024