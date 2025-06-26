11 Interesting Facts About International Space Station Where Shubhanshu Shukla Just Checked-in

The ISS is operated by an international partnership of five space agencies NASA (US), Roscosmos (Russia), ESA (Europe), JAXA (Japan), and CSA (Canada) representing 15 countries.

Since November 2, 2000, the ISS has hosted astronauts continuously. Crews live and work in space, rotating every few months.

Orbiting the Earth every 90 minutes, the ISS travels at a speed of about 28,000 km/h (5 miles per second).

The ISS has a habitable volume of 13,696 cubic feet, larger than a six-bedroom house. It includes six sleeping quarters, two bathrooms, a gym, and even a 360-degree view bay window called the Cupola.

More than 3,000 scientific investigations from researchers in over 108 countries have been conducted aboard the ISS. Outside the station, over 20 research payloads can operate simultaneously.

The ISS spans 356 feet, just shy of an American football field’s length. It was assembled in space via 42 missions, 37 by NASA’s Space Shuttle and 5 by Russian rockets.

The Canadarm2, a 55-foot robotic arm, helps assemble and maintain the station. With seven joints and two end-effectors (hands), it moves cargo, modules, and even astronauts during spacewalks.

The ISS is powered by eight solar arrays with a wingspan longer than the Airbus A380, generating up to 90 kilowatts of electricity enough to power more than 50 average homes.

More than 50 computers control the ISS, running over 1.5 million lines of flight software code. Ground systems contribute another 3 million lines, supporting 44 onboard computers and 100 data networks.

Astronaut Peggy Whitson holds the U.S. record for the longest cumulative time in space 665 days. Over the years, more than 260 people from 21 countries have visited the station.