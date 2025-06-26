11 Interesting Facts About International Space Station Where Shubhanshu Shukla Just Checked-in

Updated 26 June 2025 at 23:54 IST
New Delhi: In a historic moment for Indian space exploration, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla entered the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, after the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the orbital lab. Shukla, accompanied by three international crewmates, will spend the next 14 days conducting scientific experiments and outreach programs from low Earth orbit.
Calling the experience “a wonderful ride,” Shukla said it was a “privilege to be among the few who have seen Earth from this vantage point.” “I’m confident the next 14 days will be amazing advancing science and research and working together. Thank you so much,” he said during the live broadcast.
As Shubhanshu Shukla begins his 14-day mission, his journey marks another chapter in India’s expanding space ambitions.
Published 26 June 2025 at 23:54 IST