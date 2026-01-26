‘A Matter Of Great Pride’: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s Sister On Him Being Conferred Ashoka Chakra

Lucknow: Suchi Mishra, the sister of IAF Group Captain and Indian astronaut Shubhnashu Shukla, on Monday expressed pride in her brother, who is to be conferred with India's highest peacetime gallantry award, the Ashoka Chakra, on Republic Day.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “It's a matter of great pride. He has worked so hard, and he's receiving this recognition. It's a matter of great pride because in such a large population, he is the only one who has taken India's name to such heights.”

Highlighting his historic visit to space and ISS, she added, “He went to space and hoisted the Indian flag there...Today, when he is receiving the Ashok Chakra, there can be no greater matter of pride than this...I only wish that he would go forward”

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who created history by becoming the first India to visit the International Space Station (ISS) will be awarded with the Ashok Chakra, the country's highest peacetime Gallantry award.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday approved gallantry awards for 70 Armed Forces personnel in recognition of their exceptional courage and sacrifice on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. The list includes six posthumous honours.

These include one Ashok Chakra; three Kirti Chakras; 13 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry), including five posthumous; six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Among the awardees are Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth and several others from the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Major Arshdeep Singh and Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba will receive the Kirti Chakra for their exemplary service. Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth will be honoured with the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal.