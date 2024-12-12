A New Look at The Milky Way: Webb Telescope Shows Its Baby Years | WATCH

NASA has successfully detected and measured a galaxy that existed just 600 million years after the Big Bang for the first time.

This galaxy, named “Firefly Sparkle,” offers a rare glimpse into the early Universe. The discovery is groundbreaking as the galaxy's mass closely resembles what the Milky Way's mass might have been during the same stage of its formation.

'Firefly Sparkle' is unique from the other galaxies observed by JWST due its lighter mass. Researchers studied 10-star clusters within it to better understand its growth.

"I didn't think it would be possible to resolve a galaxy that existed so early in the universe into so many distinct components, let alone find that its mass is similar to our own galaxy's when it was in the process of forming," said Lamiya Mowla, co-lead author of the paper and an assistant professor at Wellesley College in Massachusetts. "There is so much going on inside this tiny galaxy, including so many different phases of star formation.