Ahmedabad-Based Doctor, Running Campaign On Endometriosis Awareness, Gets Special Recognition In US | Image: Initiative

Ahmedabad-based gynaecological laparoscopic surgeon Dr. Sandip Sonara has been recognised as India's first “Master Surgeon in Multidisciplinary Endometriosis Care” accredited by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), USA. The accreditation is granted to surgeons who demonstrate high surgical expertise, strong patient outcomes, and adherence to global safety standards.

Born and raised in Ahmedabad, Dr. Sonara studied at Pramukh Swami Medical College and later completed his MS in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from B.J. Medical College in 2013 after topping the All-India Pre-PG examination twice. During his student years, he also led a statewide movement that helped introduce a common entrance system for postgraduate medical admissions in Gujarat.

In 2015, Dr. Sonara co-founded India’s first hands-on laparoscopic training ecosystem, where surgeons trained by performing real surgeries under expert supervision. He has trained hundreds of doctors from India and several countries, including the UK, Australia, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

He also helped establish a laparoscopic department and Tier-3 ICU at Trimurti Hospital in Bavla, supported by ONGC CSR funding, bringing advanced healthcare facilities to rural communities. During this period, he performed over 4,000 surgeries.

Advertisement

Dr. Sonara later focused on advanced minimally invasive gynaecological surgery, particularly the treatment of complex endometriosis, pelvic reconstruction, fertility surgery, and laparoscopic gynaecological oncology. His international recognition grew further after diagnosing and laparoscopically operating on the world’s first reported case of mesonephric cyst endometrioma.

Currently serving as Endometriosis Specialist and Consultant Advanced Gynaecological Laparoscopic Surgeon at Parikh Hospital in Ahmedabad, Dr. Sonara is also involved in research and medical training. His work on a new surgical technique for Total Laparoscopic Radical Hysterectomy for cervical cancer was published in the European Journal of Gynaecological Oncology in 2018.

Advertisement