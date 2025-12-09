Aliens Communicating With Earthlings? | What The Mysterious Red 'Jellyfish' In Sky Mean? | Image: NASA

Château de Beynac: Are aliens finally communicating with Earthlings? A mysterious red jellyfish-like flashes, which were spotted in the sky in Château de Beynac, France, sparked rumours about aliens sending signals to our planet. People said that it “looked alien” as the flashes glowed brightly in the sky.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) issued a statement regarding the mysterious appearance in the sky, that was causing widespread excitement and speculation amongst people.

The US agency stated, “This fleeting red flash above a thunderstorm cloud is one of Earth's most elusive electrical phenomena!” In a post on X, it informed people that the flashes are called “sprites”.

It added, “Fun fact: This image was captured by citizen scientist Nicolas Escurat through the citizen science project Spritacular.”

‘Lucky Witness’

The NASA stated that witnessing this phenomenon is a stroke of luck.

It stated, “A flash of lightning, and then—something else. High above a storm, a crimson figure blinks in and out of existence. If you see it, you are a lucky witness of a sprite, one of the least-understood electrical phenomena in Earth’s upper atmosphere.”

The red sprites are electrical flashes above powerful storm systems. The jellyfish-like substance glow in red hues due to nitrogen interactions.

An excited social media user said, “My life goal is to see this.” Another said, “Very cool.”

A netizen called it a “beautiful” phenomenon, tweeting, “Such a beautiful natural wonder.” Another said, “Sprites are wild — a reminder that Earth still has ‘alien’ phenomena we barely understand. Love seeing citizen scientists capture moments even satellites can miss. What other atmospheric oddities should we be looking for?”