Updated March 26th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

'Another Milestone' For ISRO: POEM-3 Re-Enters Earth Atmosphere With Zero Debris

Reported by: Digital Desk
ISRO
The mission was accomplished on January 1, 2024. | Image:Shutterstock
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Terming it “another milestone", the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that its “PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-3 (POEM-3) met its fiery end through a re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere”. It mentioned that the POEM-3 did not leave any debris in the orbit. 

"The PSLV-C58/XPoSat mission has practically left zero debris in orbit," the space agency said.

The mission was accomplished on January 1, 2024. According to ISRO, after all satellites were successfully injected into their designated orbits, the final stage of the PSLV was converted into a 3-axis stabilized platform known as POEM-3.

This stage was then deorbited from an altitude of 650 km to 350 km, facilitating its early re-entry process.

Additionally, measures were taken to passivate the stage to reduce the potential risks associated with accidental break-ups, including the removal of residual propellants.

POEM-3 was configured with a total of nine different experimental payloads to carry out technology demonstrations and scientific experiments on the newly developed indigenous systems. Out of these, six payloads were delivered by NGEs through IN-SPACe. The mission objectives of these payloads were achieved in a month.
 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

