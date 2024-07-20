sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:31 IST, July 20th 2024

Celebrating 55 Years Since Apollo 11's Historic Moon Landing

The cosmos provides a full moon for the 55th anniversary of the lunar landing on July 20, with many events honoring Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s giant leap.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
In this photo provided by NASA, astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969.
In this photo provided by NASA, astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:28 IST, July 20th 2024