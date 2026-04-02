'Moon And Back': The High-Stakes 10- Day Agenda of Historic Artemis II Flight Carrying 4 Crew Members

New Delhi: Following the successful liftoff of Artemis II, the Orion spacecraft has entered orbit carrying NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, alongside the CSA's Jeremy Hansen.

During this intensive 10-day mission, the crew will journey around the Moon and back, systematically testing Orion’s critical systems. While Mission Control maintains the flexibility to adjust the daily schedule based on real-time operational needs, the ground teams and crew are operating under a comprehensive, pre-determined flight plan for the duration of the mission.

To provide a closer look at this historic journey, here is a day-by-day breakdown of the mission's ambitious 10-day agenda:

Flight Day 1

Following engine separation, the Orion spacecraft enters high-Earth orbit, where the crew begins an intensive 23-hour systems checkout. After changing into regular clothing and configuring their living space, the astronauts will test critical life-support systems, including water dispensers and CO2 scrubbers. A key mission highlight occurs three hours in, when the crew uses the discarded ICPS stage as a docking target to practice proximity maneuvers. After a brief rest and an orbital adjustment burn, the crew will verify their deep-space communications, completing their first day in space before committing to the translunar injection on day two.

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Flight Day 2

Flight day 2 begins with the crew testing Orion’s flywheel exercise device, which serves as a vital stress test for the life support systems before they exit Earth's orbit. Christina Koch will lead the mission's most critical maneuver: the translunar injection (TLI) burn. Utilizing the European Service Module’s powerful main engine, this burn will propel Orion toward the Moon on a "free-return" trajectory, ensuring the craft naturally swings back toward Earth for its day 10 arrival. After the burn, the astronauts will have a lighter schedule to acclimate to deep space and conduct their first live video broadcast back to Earth.

Flight Day 3

On flight day 3, the crew will execute the first outbound trajectory correction to keep Orion on its lunar course, with Jeremy Hansen leading the morning preparations. The afternoon is dedicated to a series of critical medical and technical demonstrations, including zero-gravity CPR rehearsals and checkouts of the spacecraft's medical diagnostic tools. After Christina Koch conducts further testing on the Deep Space Network's emergency systems, the full team will join together to practice the scientific observation protocols required for their upcoming close lunar approach.

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Flight Day 4

On flight day 4, the crew will execute a second trajectory correction to fine-tune their approach while shifting their focus to lunar observations. Each astronaut will spend time studying specific geographical targets on the Moon's surface to prepare for high-resolution imaging on day 6. Additionally, the schedule includes a dedicated session for the crew to capture photos and videos of celestial bodies from Orion’s windows as they venture further into deep space.

Flight Day 5

On flight day 5, Orion enters the lunar sphere of influence, where the Moon’s gravity becomes the dominant force. The astronauts will spend the morning conducting critical evaluations of the Orion Crew Survival System, the orange pressure suits designed to keep them alive for up to six days in the event of cabin depressurization. The crew will practice rapid donning and pressurization, suit-to-seat integration, and helmet-port nutrition. The day concludes with the final trajectory correction burn, perfectly positioning the spacecraft for the following day’s lunar flyby.

Flight Day 6

Flight day 6 marks the mission’s climax, as the crew makes their closest approach to the Moon, swinging within 4,000 to 6,000 miles of the surface, and potentially breaking the Apollo 13 record for the farthest human travel from Earth. The astronauts will spend the day documenting the lunar far side, providing real-time commentary on surface colors and geological relief under varying lighting conditions. Even during a 30-to-50-minute communications blackout while passing behind the Moon, the crew will continue recording their observations to ensure a complete scientific record of their historic flyby.

Flight Day 7

On flight day 7, Orion exits the Moon’s gravitational pull and begins its journey home. The morning is dedicated to a debrief between the astronauts and ground scientists to capture their fresh observations of the lunar surface. In the afternoon, the crew will execute the first of three return trajectory correction burns to refine their path toward Earth. Following these maneuvers, the astronauts will enjoy a well-deserved period of off-duty time to rest before the final phase of the mission begins.

Flight Day 8

Flight day 8 focuses on two critical spacecraft demonstrations. First, the crew will practice building an emergency radiation shelter using onboard supplies to simulate protection against solar flares. Later in the day, the astronauts will test Orion’s manual piloting capabilities, performing a series of precision maneuvers and attitude adjustments to evaluate the spacecraft's handling and control modes in deep space.

Flight Day 9

On flight day 9, the crew begins final preparations for reentry and splashdown, including a final trajectory correction burn to ensure a precise return. The astronauts will also test backup waste collection systems and perform fit checks for compression garments designed to combat orthostatic intolerance. These specialized garments are essential for helping their bodies readapt to Earth's gravity and preventing dizziness upon landing.

Flight Day 10