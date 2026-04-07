Artemis II Flight Day 6: New Record! Astronauts Wrap 7-Hour Lunar Flyby, Speak Live With Trump | Image: Republic/NASA

Four astronauts aboard NASA’s Artemis II test flight around the Moon made history at 1:56 pm EDT on Monday, April 6, when they reached 248,655 miles from Earth, surpassing the farthest distance ever travelled by humans, a record previously set by Apollo 13 in 1970. The Artemis II crew is now more than halfway through their mission and is scheduled to splash down off the coast of San Diego at approximately 8:07 pm EDT on Friday, April 10.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen lifted off at 6:35 pm EDT on April 1 from launch pad 39B at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The crew are participating in live conversations throughout the mission, which were scheduled prior to their departure from Earth.

The astronauts are putting the Orion spacecraft through a series of planned tests to evaluate systems, procedures, and performance in deep space. They are conducting manual spacecraft operations and monitoring automated activities; evaluating Orion’s life-support, propulsion, power, thermal, and navigation systems; performing proximity operations activities; assessing habitability and crew interfaces; and participating in science activities, including lunar surface observations and human health studies, that will inform science operations on future Moon missions.

The crew are also practising mission-critical activities, including trajectory adjustments, communications at lunar distances, and piloting Orion during key phases of flight, culminating in a re-entry and splashdown to further validate the spacecraft’s performance with crew aboard.