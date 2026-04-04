Artemis II Mission: Crew Members Reach Nearly Halfway To The Moon, NASA Confirms | Image: NASA

For the first time in over 50 years, humans are traveling beyond Earth’s orbit as NASA’s Artemis II mission unfolds. Launched on April 1, 2026, from Kennedy Space Center, Orion is carrying Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch - now the farthest woman ever to travel from Earth and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen on a 10‑day journey covering nearly 685,000 miles in a lunar fly‑by. Already more than 70,000 miles from Earth, Orion has completed its apogee raise burn and is on a precise trajectory toward its April 6 lunar encounter.

Life aboard Orion is drawing curiosity, with the crew sharing both practical updates and breathtaking views. The spacecraft’s compact waste management system keeps the cabin functional, while Wiseman’s photos reveal Earth eclipsing the Sun, framed by auroras and zodiacal light, and the planet’s terminator line dividing day and night. Together, these glimpses highlight the realities of deep‑space living as humanity prepares to return to the Moon and, eventually, reach Mars.