Artemis II: NASA Begins Critical Launch Rehearsal for First Crewed Lunar Mission Since Apollo

NASA’s Artemis II test flight will take Commander Wiseman, Pilot Glover, and Mission Specialist Koch from NASA, and Mission Specialist Hansen from the CSA, around the Moon and back to Earth. | Image: NASA/Joel Kowsky

NASA has begun a full-scale dress rehearsal for its first crewed lunar mission in more than half a century, running a meticulous simulation designed to test whether its next giant leap toward the Moon can withstand the unforgiving precision of launch day.

At 8:13 p.m. Eastern Time, engineers at Kennedy Space Center initiated a 48-hour countdown for the Artemis II wet dress rehearsal, a high-stakes test that replicates nearly every step of a real launch — except igniting the rocket and sending astronauts into space.

The rehearsal, scheduled to run through early February 3, is meant to stress-test both machines and humans behind NASA’s ambitious return to deep space exploration.

Image: NASA/James Blair

A Launch Without Liftoff

Wet dress rehearsals are among the most complex and revealing preflight tests NASA conducts. For Artemis II, the exercise focuses on fueling the towering Space Launch System rocket with super-cold liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen — volatile cryogenic propellants that must be handled with near-perfect precision.

The test is designed to mimic the intense choreography required for launch day. Engineers will load propellant, run through countdown sequences, simulate technical delays, and practice draining fuel tanks in case a launch must be scrubbed — a common reality in spaceflight where weather and technical glitches often intervene.

While astronauts will not be inside the Orion spacecraft during the rehearsal, ground teams will still simulate crew-related procedures, including sealing hatches and practising last-minute closeout operations.

The rehearsal also links multiple NASA centres, including mission control in Houston, emphasising the distributed coordination required for modern space missions.

Testing the Orchestra Behind the Rocket

Unlike a traditional rocket test, the wet dress rehearsal primarily evaluates timing and coordination. NASA uses a two-clock system during countdowns. The “L-minus” clock measures time remaining until liftoff, while the “T-minus” clock marks the precise sequence of automated and manual launch operations.

Built-in holds allow engineers to pause the sequence to solve problems or fine-tune timing. During Artemis II’s rehearsal, the countdown will deliberately stop at several points, including a key pause at T-minus 1 minute and 30 seconds — a moment when launch teams verify whether the rocket’s core stage remains certified for flight.

NASA will also intentionally recycle the countdown, resetting it back to T-minus 10 minutes to simulate real-world scenarios where launches are delayed or aborted.

Such rehearsals are essential because the Space Launch System, NASA’s most powerful rocket ever built, contains complex systems that must function in exact sequence. The rocket’s four RS-25 engines — upgraded versions of engines once used on the Space Shuttle — and the interim cryogenic propulsion stage must operate flawlessly to propel Orion toward the Moon.

Image: NASA/Josh Valcarcel

The Artemis Program’s Larger Stakes

Artemis II represents NASA’s first crewed lunar mission since the Apollo era. Unlike Apollo’s short-duration Moon flights, Artemis is designed as the foundation for sustained human presence on and around the Moon, with ambitions to eventually carry astronauts to Mars.

The mission will send four astronauts aboard Orion on a journey around the Moon and back to Earth, testing life-support systems, navigation, and deep-space communication technologies.

Before NASA commits astronauts to that journey, however, the agency must demonstrate the reliability of every step leading to liftoff — a process underscored by lessons learned from past tragedies, including the Challenger and Columbia shuttle disasters.

A Rocket Under Constant Scrutiny

The wet dress rehearsal will generate enormous amounts of data, especially during fueling operations, which historically represent one of the riskiest stages of launch preparation. Cryogenic fuels can cause structural stress and leaks if not carefully managed.

Once the rehearsal concludes, engineers will analyse performance metrics before selecting an official Artemis II launch date.

The continuous live feed of the rocket at Launch Complex 39B reflects NASA’s modern push for transparency and public engagement, a stark contrast to the relatively secretive early days of space exploration.

Image: NASA/Frank Michaux

A Symbolic and Strategic Moment

Beyond technical validation, Artemis II carries geopolitical and scientific significance. As China accelerates its own lunar ambitions and private companies expand human spaceflight capabilities, NASA’s Artemis program signals the United States’ renewed commitment to leadership in deep-space exploration.

If the rehearsal proceeds smoothly, it will mark a major step toward restoring human journeys beyond low Earth orbit — journeys that have not occurred since Apollo 17 astronauts left the Moon in 1972.

For now, however, the mission hinges on an invisible but vital milestone: proving that when the countdown begins, every system, every team, and every second align with the precision required to leave Earth safely.