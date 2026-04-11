Artemis II Re-entry: 2,760°C Heat, 40,000 Kmph Speed And Lunar Flyby Marks NASA Breakthrough

On Friday, April 10, 2026, humanity’s return to the lunar frontier reached a white-knuckle conclusion as the Artemis II Orion capsule, named Integrity, pierced Earth’s atmosphere at a staggering 40,000 kmph.

The successful splashdown off the coast of San Diego officially ends a 10-day mission that took four astronauts further into the cosmos than any human in history.

"Wall of Fire"

The re-entry phase, described by NASA engineers as the mission's most perilous hurdle, saw the spacecraft endure external temperatures of approximately 2,760°C (5,000°F).

As the capsule collided with the upper atmosphere, the sheer friction transformed the surrounding air into a plasma sheath, a glowing ball of ionised gas that briefly severed all radio communication between the crew and Mission Control.

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For approximately 13 minutes, the world watched in silence during the blackout period. To mitigate the extreme thermal stress, NASA employed a skip re-entry technique.

Like a stone skipping across a pond, the Orion capsule dipped into the atmosphere to bleed off initial velocity, briefly rose, and then made its final, controlled descent.

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Engineering Under Pressure

Travelling at 11 kilometres per second, roughly 40 times the speed of a commercial airliner, the spacecraft relied entirely on its 5-meter-wide ablative heat shield.

This shield is designed to slowly char and erode, carrying the intense thermal energy away from the pressurised cabin of Commander Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen.

"The spacecraft performed exactly as envisioned," noted a NASA commentator shortly after the signal was restored.

"To see those three main parachutes unfurl against the Pacific sunset was the culmination of years of rigorous testing."

A Milestone

The mission covered over 1.1 million kilometres, including a historic flyby of the Moon’s far side.

By successfully navigating the high-speed return from a lunar trajectory, NASA has cleared the primary technical barrier for Artemis III, the mission slated to land the first woman and next man on the lunar surface in 2028.