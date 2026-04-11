Artemis II Splashdown! NASA's Orion Capsule Makes Perfect Descent In Pacific With 4 Astronauts

Artemis II Splashdown: It was a moment that blended relief, triumph, and history, after humanity’s return to deep space had come full circle, and safely home again.

The Artemis II crew successfully returned to Earth after nearly ten days in orbit, making it the first human journey to the Moon's vicinity in over fifty years. Integrity, an Orion spacecraft shaped like a gumdrop, crashed in the Pacific Ocean near Southern California just after 5 p.m. PT on Friday.

The Lockheed Martin-developed spacecraft traveled 694,392 miles (1,117,515 km), including two orbits of the Earth and a close flyby of the moon. In NASA's larger Artemis program, which seeks to put humans on the Moon beginning in 2028, the mission marks the first crewed test flight.

A Fiery Re-entry and Safe Splashdown

The mission's last stage put human and machine endurance to the limit. With temperatures on its exterior approaching 5,000°F (2,760°C), Orion had a stressful 13-minute re-entry into Earth's atmosphere.

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At the height of this descent, a plasma sheath, formed by extreme heat and air compression, temporarily cut off communication with the crew. Shortly after, contact was reestablished, and the capsule's descent was slowed to roughly 15 mph (25 kph) before it gently splashed down in the ocean thanks to the sequential deployment of parachutes.

The astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, were quickly retrieved from the capsule by recovery personnel from NASA and the US Navy. They were then transported to a nearby rescue ship for preliminary medical examinations.

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Breaking Records, Making History

Artemis II, which was launched on April 1 from Cape Canaveral using NASA's Space Launch System, took its crew farther than any human has gone in decades. The spacecraft broke the record set by Apollo 13 when it reached a maximum distance of 252,756 miles from Earth.

In addition, Jeremy Hansen became the first non-US citizen, Christina Koch became the first woman, and Victor Glover became the first Black astronaut to take part in a lunar trip.

This trip was symbolic of the Apollo period, the last of which saw humans set foot on the moon in 1972 with Apollo 17. Today, Artemis II serves as a modern bridge between lunar exploration's past and future.

A Stepping Stone to the Future

Artemis II accomplishes more than just its short-term success. It confirms the Orion spacecraft’s ability to endure the intense conditions of lunar return, an area of concern after unexpected heat shield stress during the uncrewed Artemis I mission in 2022. For this flight, engineers modified the re-entry trajectory to lower risk and heat buildup.

The mission additionally shows that the Space Launch System, which was designed with significant input from Boeing and Northrop Grumman, is prepared for human spaceflight following years of development.