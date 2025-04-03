Asteroid 2024 YR4: James Webb Captures Clear View of Building-Sized Space Rock

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured the first detailed images of asteroid 2024 YR4, a near-Earth object that initially raised concerns among scientists due to its massive size.

The asteroid measures approximately 60 meters in diameter—comparable to a 15-story building or the size of the Taj Mahal.



While scientists were initially concerned about its trajectory, NASA has since confirmed that 2024 YR4 poses no significant threat to Earth in 2032 or beyond. This year, the probability of an impact was revised to near zero.

Recently, the James Webb Space Telescope studied the asteroid in detail, making it the smallest object ever observed by Webb. The telescope’s instruments provided crucial data on its size, surface reflectivity, and thermal properties.

According to reports, the team measured the asteroid to be around 200 feet (60 meters) in diameter. Unlike larger asteroids, 2024 YR4 exhibits unique thermal behavior—likely due to its rapid rotation and a surface covered in fist-sized rocks rather than fine-grained sand. This affects how quickly it heats up and cools down as it orbits the Sun.

Andy Rivkin, principal investigator at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, emphasized the importance of observing such asteroids for planetary defense.

“This will help us determine the best approach to use during a more urgent observing program should another asteroid pose a potential impact threat in the future,” he said.

The study also provided insights into how quickly 2024 YR4 heats up and cools down, as well as its surface temperature at its current distance from the Sun.

By continuously tracking 2024 YR4’s orbit and characteristics, astronomers can refine models for monitoring and analyzing near-Earth objects. Webb’s observations will also serve as a blueprint for responding to potential asteroid threats.