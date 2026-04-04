'Awake or Dreaming, We're All Here': Artemis II Captures Stunning Day/Night Terminator Across Earth

Artemis II astronauts en route to the Moon have sent back stunning images of Earth, including a breathtaking view of the terminator line perfectly dividing day and night across the planet.

Sharing the picture on social media, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said, "In this image…taken from the Orion capsule, we see the divide between night and day, known as the terminator, cutting across Earth. Whether awake or dreaming, we're all here on this planet together."

The picture has been taken from Artemis II crew's Orion spacecraft.

What Is the Terminator Line?

The terminator line, prominently visible in the released image, is the moving, imaginary boundary on a planet or moon that separates the illuminated day-side from the dark night-side. It is not a fixed, physical line but rather a constantly shifting border caused by the planet’s rotation.

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This line sweeps across the planet's surface as it rotates, creating the cycle of sunrise and sunset. From space, particularly from deep space, the terminator line appears as a sharp, dramatic curve dividing the bright and dark sides of the globe.

Human Activity Seen From Space

Human Activity Seen From Space In Pic Captured By Artemis II Crew

The Artemis II crew also shared picture of the nighttime glow of Earth as seen from space. The picture showed an almost entirely dark Earth. However, upon looking closely, one can spot the electric lights of human activity on out planet. Further, in the lower right of the picture, the sun was seen beautifully illuminating the limb of the planet.

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Sharing the picture of the Earth on social media, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) wrote, “Even in darkness, we glow.”

Artemis II

Artemis II is NASA’s first crewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft around the Moon to verify today’s capabilities for humans to explore deep space and pave the way for long-term exploration and science on the lunar surface.