Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 26 June 2025 at 15:10 IST

Ax-4 Update: Crew Member Set to Dock with ISS—Watch Live Here

Axiom-4 Mission launch on June 25 at 12:01 PM IST with scheduled docking time 4:30 PM IST on June 26.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Ax-4 Mission docking live update
Ax-4 Mission docking live update | Image: Axiom Space

Science: Shubhanshu Shukla is making history as the second Indian in space and the first to reach the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission. 

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying Shukla and three other international crewmembers, launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center successfully on Wednesday and is now in the final stages of docking with the ISS.

Axiom-4 Mission Highlights
Axiom-4 Mission launch on June 25 at 12:01 PM IST with scheduled docking time 4:30 PM IST on June 26.

Axiom-4 Mission Crew Members

  • Shubhanshu Shukla (India) – Mission Pilot
  • Peggy Whitson (USA) – Commander
  • Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland) – Mission Specialist
  • Tibor Kapu (Hungary) – Mission Specialist 

What Axiom-4 Mission Docking Live Here

Shubhanshu Shukla following in the footsteps of Rakesh Sharma who flew in 1984. The mission is a commercial collaboration between NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space, with support from ISRO.

Shukla’s message from orbit—“Learning like a baby… how to walk and eat in space”—is already inspiring a new generation of Indian space enthusiasts.

The crew will spend 14 days aboard the ISS, conducting many scientific experiments in the space station.
 

Published 26 June 2025 at 15:10 IST