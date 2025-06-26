BREAKING Axiom-4 Mission Carrying Shubhanshu Shukla Docks Successfully At International Space Station

New Delhi: The Axiom-4 mission, carrying Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS).

Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary lifted off at 2:31 a.m. on June 25, aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

All the crew members onboard the Axiom-4 mission will spend two weeks aboard the orbiting laboratory on the International Space Station and perform various critical tasks.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked with the International Space Station at 4:01 PM IST or 6:31 AM ET. In the next step, the mission crew and NASA astronauts will prepare to open the hatches.

After opening the hatches, the Axiom-4 mission astronauts will be greeted by the crew aboard the International Space Station.

As the crew members prepare to open the hatches of the Dragon spacecraft which will allow them to enter the International Space Station, the scientist and astronauts onboard the spacecraft are performing final critical checks before the hatches are opened. Watch the historic events unfolding live here.

According to a post on X by International Space Station, the Axiom-4 is the fourth private astronaut mission to the orbiting laboratory.