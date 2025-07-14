Axiom-4 Mission: Shubhanshu Shukla Begins Journey Back to Earth as SpaceX Capsule Undocks from ISS

Axiom-4 Mission: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and his team have successfully undocked from the International Space Station, marking the end of their 18-day mission in orbit as part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission. The undocking was successfully completed at roughly 4:50 pm IST, as the crew, including Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA astronaut Slawosz “Suave” Uznanski-Wisniewski, and HUNOR astronaut Tibor Kapu, began their journey back to Earth aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon “Grace” on Monday evening.

The team’s departure follows a mission that began on June 25 from Florida, with docking at the ISS on June 26. During their time in orbit, Shukla, representing the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), contributed to multiple experiments and outreach activities while experiencing life aboard the ISS.

Back home in Lucknow, Shukla’s family is eagerly awaiting his return. “If we had our way, we would rush to meet him there. But that is not possible,” said his mother, Asha Shukla, expressing her excitement as her son begins the final leg of his journey home.