Axiom-4 Launches: Indian Astronaut Begins Historic Journey to International Space Station

The much-anticipated launch of Axiom Mission 4 has finally taken place. Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the second Indian to venture into space. | Image: Republic

Axiom-4 Mission Launched: The Axiom-4 mission successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has now officially entered orbit.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft is now traveling to the International Space Station (ISS) after taking off on June 25, 2025, at 12:00 PM IST (2:30 AM EDT). After a 28-hour orbit, docking is anticipated on June 26 at around 4:30 PM IST.

Shukla's historic mission marks a significant turning point in India's expanding role in space exploration worldwide as it makes her the first Indian to visit the ISS. The mission strengthens India's position in the upcoming era of human spaceflight and demonstrates the growing collaboration between ISRO, NASA, and private partners.

The Axiom Mission 4, or Ax-4, is a private spaceflight mission organized by Axiom Space in partnership with SpaceX and NASA. The mission is headed for the International Space Station, where the crew is scheduled to dock around 7:00 AM on Thursday. The team will spend up to 14 days aboard the ISS, conducting scientific research, technology demonstrations, and outreach efforts aimed at expanding commercial human spaceflight.

Commanding the mission is former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson of the United States, now a part of Axiom Space. She is joined by mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, along with India’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who serves as the mission pilot.