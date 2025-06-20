Axiom-4 Mission With Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Delayed Again: Why the Liftoff Keeps Getting Pushed | Image: NASA

New Delhi: The launch of the much-awaited Axiom-4 mission, which includes Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been postponed yet again. This is now the sixth delay in the mission that aims to send four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for a scientific research trip.

The launch, which was scheduled for June 22 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, has been postponed without a new confirmed date. The mission, developed by Axiom Space in partnership with NASA and SpaceX, was earlier planned to take off on May 29.

What NASA Said on the Latest Delay

In a statement released on Friday, Axiom Space said, "NASA has made the decision to stand down from the launch on Sunday, June 22 and will target a new launch date in the coming days."

NASA added that the reason for the delay is linked to safety and technical checks on the ISS systems, which need to be ready before receiving new crew members. These checks are part of the standard protocol to avoid any risk during docking and stay at the space station.

Timeline of All Six Delays

Here is a breakdown of the reasons for the repeated delays in the Axiom-4 mission:

May 29: The first launch was cancelled due to a technical issue found in the electrical wiring of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which carries the crew to space.

June 8: Postponed because the Falcon 9 rocket was not ready for takeoff.

June 9: Bad weather on the launch path forced another 24-hour delay.

June 10: A liquid oxygen leak and a fault in an actuator were detected. Engineers tried to fix the issue and rescheduled the launch to June 11.

June 11: NASA was examining a pressure change in the Russian Zvezda module on the ISS. The issue raised concerns about a possible leak in the rear of the Russian-built section.

June 19: Another delay came in to give NASA more time to complete repairs on the same module.

June 22: The launch was pushed back again due to operational and safety concerns linked to ISS systems.

Why This Mission Matters

Despite the delays, the Axiom-4 mission is historic. It will send four astronauts to the ISS to carry out around 60 scientific experiments under microgravity conditions. These include studies related to space medicine, food, nutrition, and biology.

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, part of the crew, will lead food and nutrition experiments, developed with support from ISRO, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), and NASA.

The mission is titled “Realize the Return”, referring to the long-term plan of returning astronauts safely while collecting valuable data from space. Though the timeline has shifted several times, the mission remains a key milestone in India’s growing participation in international space programs.

What’s Next?