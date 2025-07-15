Axiom-4 Splashdown LIVE: Shubhanshu Shukla Creates History for India As SpaceX Dragon Returns to Earth

Axiom-4 Splashdown LIVE: Indian Air Force Captain, Shubhanshu Shukla, along with Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission crew, comprising Peggy Whitson from the United States of America, Sławosz Uznański from Poland, and Hungary's Tibor Kapu, have officially ended their journey to space and back with the splashdown of the SpaceX Dragon capsule near the coast of California at around 3.01 pm IST on Tuesday, July 15.
The splashdown marks the end of their 22.5-hour journey from and an 18-day stay at the International Space Station (ISS), where the astronauts conducted more than 60 experiments, including a myogenesis study, a bone health study, sprout growth in space and microgravity, and the evolution of microalgae. During their stay, Shukla and the crew collected insights into how manned missions can be enhanced, the details of which could help countries like India in planning their first crewed spaceflights.
Closely watching the return of Shubhanshu Shukla and the rest of the Axiom-4 mission crew, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, greeted the Lucknow-born captain, saying, “Shubhanshu has created history for India. We can say he has established India's prominence in space, which will remain etched into the country's history for years to come. For the entire mankind, experiments that were never conducted before were done by Shukla and the entire crew."
Asha Shukla broke into tears as her son, Indian Air Force Captain, Shubhanshu Shukla, returned to Earth along with his crew from the Axiom-4 mission, spanning 18 days at the ISS.
Shubhanshu Shukla and the entire Axiom-4 mission crew have returned to Earth, marking a successful voyage to the ISS, where they carried out over 60 experiments over a duration of 18 days.
The SpaceX Dragon capsule has unfurled its parachute to make the splashdown into the Pacific Ocean.
The SpaceX team has confirmed that the Dragon spacecraft is in good condition for re-entry. It is currently about 200 kilometres above Earth and will soon begin its intense descent through the atmosphere.
The Ax-4 crew has entered the re-entry phase as the Dragon spacecraft begins its intense descent through Earth's atmosphere. All four astronauts are safely secured in their seats and are currently in a planned communication blackout.
This marks Dragon’s second crewed mission to splash down off the California coast, following the Fram2 mission, which brought recovery operations back to the West Coast in April.
The de-orbit burn has started. The Draco thrusters are now firing and will remain active for approximately 18 minutes to reduce the spacecraft's speed and adjust its angle for re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three fellow crew members from the commercial Axiom-4 mission are scheduled to return to Earth on Tuesday, with a splashdown expected off the coast of San Diego, California, at 3:01 PM IST.
The de-orbit burn is planned for 2:07 PM IST over the Pacific Ocean, allowing the spacecraft to begin its descent through the Earth’s atmosphere. Final procedures before re-entry include detaching the capsule’s trunk at 2:26 PM IST and positioning the heat shield to face forward, as the spacecraft will face temperatures of up to 1,600°C during re-entry.
Parachutes will deploy in two phases: stabilising parachutes will open at around 5.7 km altitude at 2:57 PM IST, followed by the main parachutes at approximately 2 km before landing in the ocean.
The SpaceX Dragon capsule is expected to make a splashdown off the coast of San Diego in California at 2:31 pm PT, roughly 3 pm IST. The capsule will announce its reentry into the Earth's atmosphere with a short sonic boom before it splashes down in the Pacific Ocean.