Axiom-4 Splashdown LIVE: Shubhanshu Shukla Creates History for India As SpaceX Dragon Returns to Earth

The SpaceX Dragon capsule will make a splashdown at around 3 pm IST. | Image: Republic

Axiom-4 Splashdown LIVE: Indian Air Force Captain, Shubhanshu Shukla, along with Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission crew, comprising Peggy Whitson from the United States of America, Sławosz Uznański from Poland, and Hungary's Tibor Kapu, have officially ended their journey to space and back with the splashdown of the SpaceX Dragon capsule near the coast of California at around 3.01 pm IST on Tuesday, July 15.

The splashdown marks the end of their 22.5-hour journey from and an 18-day stay at the International Space Station (ISS), where the astronauts conducted more than 60 experiments, including a myogenesis study, a bone health study, sprout growth in space and microgravity, and the evolution of microalgae. During their stay, Shukla and the crew collected insights into how manned missions can be enhanced, the details of which could help countries like India in planning their first crewed spaceflights.

Watch the descent LIVE: