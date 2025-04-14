Blue Origin Launch Makes History with All-Female Crew Featuring Katy Perry | WATCH

Science: Blue Origin, the space tourism company founded by Jeff Bezos, has achieved a historic milestone by launching its first all-female crew into space. The mission, named NS-31, took off from West Texas on April 14, 2025, and included six women from diverse fields. Among them was global pop icon Katy Perry, who headlined the mission, alongside journalist Gayle King, Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights advocate Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Blue Origin Launch

The New Shepard rocket carried the crew beyond the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of space, reaching an altitude of 62 miles above Earth. The flight lasted approximately 11 minutes, during which the crew experienced moments of weightlessness and breathtaking views of Earth. Upon their return, the capsule landed safely in the Texas desert, marking the successful completion of Blue Origin's 11th human spaceflight.

Empowering Women

This mission is a significant step forward in making space travel more inclusive and inspiring future generations. Katy Perry, known for her space-themed songs like "E.T", expressed her excitement about the mission's impact on young girls. "This is about breaking boundaries and showing that there are no limitations," she said. Perry carried a daisy flower on the flight as a tribute to her daughter, symbolising resilience and the beauty of Earth.

Blue Origin Launch Video

Lauren Sánchez, who led the crew, talked about the importance of representation in space exploration. "This is a moment for women everywhere to dream big and reach for the stars," she said. The crew's custom-designed spacesuits, created in collaboration with Oscar de la Renta, added a touch of elegance to the historic event.

A New Era of Space Tourism

Blue Origin's all-female mission highlights the company's commitment to expanding access to space and celebrating diversity. The flight follows previous high-profile missions, including those featuring William Shatner and Bezos himself. With this launch, Blue Origin continues to redefine the possibilities of space tourism, blending science, culture, and empowerment.