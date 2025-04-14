'When You Get Back...': Jeff Bezos's Final Message to Blue Origin Crew

Science: Jeff Bezos's final message to Blue Origin readies crew ahead of launch: I am so excited for you. When you get back, I can't wait to hear how it changed you. See you soon. God speed.

Jeff Bezos' Inspiring Pep Talk to All-Female Blue Origin Crew Before Historic Spaceflight

Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin, delivered an emotional and empowering pep talk to his fiancée Lauren Sanchez and the rest of the all-female crew before their historic spaceflight on April 14, 2025. The mission, named NS-31, marked a significant milestone as the first all-women spaceflight since 1963, and Bezos ensured the crew felt supported and inspired as they embarked on this groundbreaking journey.

A Moment of Encouragement

Bezos accompanied the crew to the launch pad in West Texas, where he shared heartfelt words of encouragement. Addressing the six women, including Sanchez, pop icon Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights advocate Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, Bezos expressed his excitement and admiration for their courage.

Before the capsule doors were shut, Bezos hugged Sanchez and said, "Most amazing, most profound experience. I’m so excited for you; I don’t want to get off. I want to go with you. When you get back, I can’t wait to hear how it’s changed you. I love all of you. Godspeed." His words resonated deeply with the crew, setting the tone for the historic flight.

Lauren Sanchez, who curated the all-female crew, emphasised the importance of representation in space exploration. The mission aimed to inspire young girls and women to dream big and break barriers. Katy Perry, who carried a daisy flower into space as a tribute to her daughter, described the experience as a celebration of resilience and empowerment.