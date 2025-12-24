ISRO's BlueBird Block-2 Can Be A Game Changer For Mobile Connectivity- Here's Why

New Delhi: The launch of the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of the United States' AST SpaceMobile took place today at 8:55 AM IST from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, the India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

ISRO stated that the LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 Mission is a dedicated commercial mission onboard the LVM3 launch vehicle, which will launch the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of AST SpaceMobile, USA.

Executed as a dedicated commercial mission for US-based AST SpaceMobile, this launch marks a historic milestone in satellite communications. Also, this mission marks the sixth operational flight of LVM3.

Gamechanger For Connectivity

ISRO’s BlueBird Block-2 Mission could quietly reshape how the world stays connected and can be a gamechanger in terms of mobile connectivity as the satellite is intended to deliver 4G and 5G connectivity directly to smartphones in regions lacking terrestrial networks.

The technology enables communication with standard smartphones, sidestepping the need for additional antennae or customised hardware.

Under a commercial agreement with a US-based company, AST SpaceMobile, ISRO will place the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite into Low Earth orbit (LEO), which is the largest commercial communications satellite to be deployed in Low Earth Orbit.

After entering orbit, BlueBird Block 2 will deploy its 223-square-metre phased-array antenna. Furthermore, the satellite, weighing nearly 6.5 tonnes (6,500 kilograms), is configured to provide up to ten times the bandwidth of the prior five BlueBird models.

Not only will BlueBird Block 2 project connectivity directly to unmodified, standard mobile handsets, but it will also support peak data speeds of up to 120 megabits per second, fast enough to enable voice calls, messaging, rapid data transfers, and seamless video streaming across both 4G and 5G networks.

It will also be the heaviest payload to be launched by LVM3 from Indian soil. ISRO added that the satellite is part of the next generation of BlueBird Block-2 communication satellites, designed to provide space-based cellular broadband connectivity directly to standard mobile smartphones.

Former ISRO Deputy Director On Connectivity

Former ISRO Deputy Director S Venkateswara Sharma in conversation with Republic TV highlighted how revolutionary is this new technology for satellite communication. He said that establishing a communication network in lower Earth orbit is extremely challenging. To ensure round-the-clock (24×7) connectivity, an estimated 2,000 to 2,400 satellites are required in lower orbits, which extend up to 1,000 kilometres above Earth. He noted that this is the approach being followed by constellations such as Starlink.

However, he added that BlueBird has introduced an innovative satellite design. Each satellite weighs about 6,500 kilograms and is equipped with a massive 2,400-square-foot phased-array antenna. With this configuration, although the satellite is highly power-intensive requiring nearly five to six kilowatts to operate BlueBird is able to offer global connectivity using just 60 satellites in lower Earth orbit.

He further added that these 60 satellites would gradually phase around the Earth over a period of one to two years, enabling continuous 4G and 5G connectivity, including in rural and remote regions where ground-based infrastructure is not feasible. According to him, this could prove to be a revolutionary technology.

More About LVM3

LVM3, developed by ISRO, is a three-stage launch vehicle comprising two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). It has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 meters, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

In its earlier missions, LVM3 successfully launched Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and two OneWeb missions carrying 72 satellites. The previous launch of LVM3 was the LVM3-M5/CMS-03 mission, which was successfully accomplished on November 2 this year.