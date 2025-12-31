Bye Bye Bones: China Creates Boneless Fish In Lab After Years Of Research

Beijing: China has stunned the world with yet another bizarre creation. After years of research, scientists in China have created a bone-free fish, which has been named 'Zhongke No. 6'. The new strain is a variety of Prussian carp, a freshwater fish widely consumed across Asia. It has been engineered by scientists using gene-editing technology to eliminate the tiny intermuscular bones that make carp difficult and risky to eat.

The breakthrough creation was achieved by scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) led by Gui Jianfang.

'Zhongke No. 6' was created through the use of CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing tools. Researchers identified and disabled a specific gene known as runx2b, which is responsible for the formation of Y-shaped intermuscular bones found throughout the flesh of carp. By switching off this gene at the embryo stage, scientists ensured that the fish develops a normal skeleton while remaining completely free of the fine bones embedded in its meat.

Carp species typically contain more than 80 intermuscular bones, which pose a choking hazard and make it difficult for fish-lovers to remove the tiny bones. The new variety is expected to make carp easier to eat.

Zhongke No. 6 has also been optimised for commercial farming. According to CAS, the fish grows faster, requires less feed, shows higher resistance to disease and performs well in dense aquaculture environments. These traits are aimed at improving productivity while lowering farming costs and environmental impact.

The development is the result of a six-year research programme under CAS’s “Precision Seed Design and Creation” initiative, which focuses on improving food security through genetic innovation. Scientists believe the breakthrough could pave the way for similar modifications in other popular freshwater species.

