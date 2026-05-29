'Anomaly': Blue Origin Rocket Explodes Moments Before Launch- Dramatic Footage Captures Fiery Blast At Cape Canaveral

New Delhi: A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket dramatically ​exploded on the launchpad during a test on Thursday, in a ‌setback for Jeff Bezos’ space venture as it seeks to narrow the gap with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Video posted by NASASpaceflight, a YouTube channel that livestreams launches from Florida, showed the ​New Glenn igniting on the pad at about 2100 ET (0200 GMT on Friday) ​before erupting into a massive fireball that billowed skyward, sending a ⁠towering plume of flames and smoke into the air.

Why the explosion

Blue Origin said it ​had experienced an “anomaly”, a term commonly used by rocket companies to describe a launch ​failure or explosion.

An aerial view shows the Blue Origin manufacturing facility at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. AP

“We experienced an anomaly during today’s hotfire test. All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more,” the company said in a post on ​X.

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‘Root Cause…’: Bezos

A hot-fire test is where a rocket engine is fired up while anchored ​to the ground. In a separate X post, Bezos said it was "too early to know the ‌root ⁠cause" of the incident.

"Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it," he said.

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Blue Origin said on Wednesday it was preparing the New Glenn rocket to launch 48 Amazon Leo satellites into low-Earth ​orbit, part of ​efforts to build ⁠a broadband constellation to rival Musk’s Starlink network. It did not provide a launch date.

All about New Glenn

Blue Origin has invested billions of dollars and nearly ten years into the New Glenn, a 29-story rocket featuring a reusable first stage designed to challenge SpaceX’s Falcon and Starship vehicles.

A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket stands ready for launch at the Cape Canaveral Space Force station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., April 18, 2026

Following the blast, Elon Musk commented on X, stating, “Most unfortunate. Rockets are hard.” The Federal Aviation Administration has yet to respond to requests for comment.The rocket was supposed to blast off next week with internet satellites that are part of the Amazon LEO constellation in orbit.