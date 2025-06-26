Watch Exact Moment When Shubhanshu Shukla, Other Astronauts Enter International Space Station From Dragon Spacecraft

Science: The Ax-4 crew, including group captain Shubhashu Shukla, successfully docked at the International Space Station at 4:01 PM on Thursday. These Dragon spacecraft crew members, piloted by Shubhanshu Shukla, will start a groundbreaking 14-day mission that blends science, international collaboration, and a bold step forward for commercial spaceflight.

Before commencing their historic 14-day space journey, watch Shubhanshu Shukla and other crew members after docking at the International Space Station.

Exact moment when Shubhanshu Shukla, other astronauts enter International Space Station from dragon spacecraft.

Launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center, the crew includes Commander Peggy Whitson (USA), Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla (India), and Mission Specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Poland) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary).

Their arrival is historic—not only because it’s the first time astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary have flown together to the ISS, but also because it represents a return to human spaceflight for each of these nations after more than four decades.

Proud Moment For Mother

Proud mother of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla spoke to Republic Media, “It’s a matter of great joy that an Indian has taken everyone up there and will be bringing them back. We feel immense pride"

Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, now the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma and first to reach International Space Station.