California Sinking 8 Inches Every Year, Reveals NASA. Here's Why

Los Angeles: A new study by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) revealed some troubling findings about California, showing that the US state along the Central Valley, is sinking by 20 cm or 8n inches every year.

The research, published in the journal "Science," highlighted that changes might seem small every year, but they could have profound effects on local flood risks, exposure to waves, and saltwater intrusion, all of which are exacerbated by the shifting land.

According to the study, led by Marin Govorcin pointed out that California’s land is sinking faster than the sea is rising in certain areas.

"In many parts of the world, like the reclaimed ground beneath San Francisco, the land is moving down faster than the sea itself is going up," he said.

NASA’s findings suggest that by 2050, the sea level along California’s coastline could rise by as much as 17 inches (45 centimeters), a rate more than double the regional estimate of 7.4 inches (19 centimeters).

The study used radar measurements from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-1 satellites, along with motion data from the Global Navigation Satellite System, to track minute changes in land movement. This new level of precision offers a clearer picture of localised land subsidence, revealing that the region's vulnerability to sea level rise is far greater than previously thought.

With projections showing that California’s sea levels could rise by 6 to 14.5 inches (15 to 37 centimeters) by 2050, the NASA-led study highlights an urgent need for proactive flood prevention and infrastructure planning to address the accelerating threats of coastal erosion and flooding.