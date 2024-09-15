sb.scorecardresearch
  • Greenland Landslide Sends Earth Shaking for 9 Days: Unveiling a Mega-Tsunami and Seismic Enigma

Published 17:43 IST, September 15th 2024

Greenland Landslide Sends Earth Shaking for 9 Days: Unveiling a Mega-Tsunami and Seismic Enigma

A glacier collapse in Greenland triggered a 200-meter tsunami and a rare nine-day seismic signal, baffling scientists worldwide.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Before (left) and after pictures of the mountain where a landslide caused by rocks and ice falling into a fjord caused a megatsunami
Greenland Landslide Sends Earth Shaking for 9 Days: Unveiling a Mega-Tsunami and Seismic Enigma | Image: X
